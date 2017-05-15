Pages Navigation Menu

NLNG takes battle to Senate, FG, others to reverse amended Act – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017


Vanguard

NLNG takes battle to Senate, FG, others to reverse amended Act
Vanguard
LAGOS—The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company, NLNG, Limited, has taken its battle against amendment of NLNG Act by the House of Representatives to the Senate. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by …
