NMA tells President Buhari to declare his health status to Nigerians
The Nigerian Medical Association, on Thursday, explained why Buhari should disclose his health status to Nigerians. The President of the NMA, Prof. Mike Ogirima, who gave the explanation in an interview with one of our correspondents, said Buhari’s disclosure of his health status would douse tension and rumours about his well-being. Many Nigerians, including Nobel …
The post NMA tells President Buhari to declare his health status to Nigerians appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!