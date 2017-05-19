NMetS president predicts bumper harvest in 2017

The President, Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMetS) Prof. Clement Akoshile, said on Friday that there would be bumper harvest this year, if the current weather continued for a long time.

Akoshile made the remark in an interview in Lagos.

According to him, the intense sunshine in the morning is an indication that the sun ray is not being disturbed by cloud or dirty atmosphere.

“We have just moved from the harmattan period, when there is much dust in the atmosphere, to rainy season.

“Now, the rain has washed away the dust, making the air cleaner.

“Because of the cleaner atmosphere, the sun ray gets to the earth direct, and it is not being covered by the cloud.

“The plants are ‘happy’ as the processes of photosynthesis take place unhindered, and the soil is enriched with nutrients.

“If this continues for a long time, there will be bumper harvest at the end of planting season,” he said.

Akoshile said that the earth was in a period of longer days and shorter nights, which accounts for the sun coming out earlier and very intense.

He said that present weather was normal and not what people and farmers should panic about.

The NMetS chief said that it was a normal situation when compared to the same period in 2016 and 2015 weather.

According to him, it has nothing to do with climate change, as the seasonal behaviour still comes as it is.

He said that before the situation could be tied to climate change it would have been subjected to continuous measurement for between 40 and 60 years.

Akoshile said that farmers should take advantage of the weather and start planting, while praying that it lasts for a longer period.

