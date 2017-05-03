Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamani committee finally submits report on Electoral Reform

The 25-member Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee (CERC) led by ​former ​Senate President, Dr Ken Nnamani, on Tuesday submitted its report to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Nnamani said the committee’s recommendations would form an executive bill that would be sent to the National Assembly, adding […]

