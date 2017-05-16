Nnamdi Kanu dissociates himself from Radio Biafra in US, reorganizes IPOB’s leadership

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dissociated himself and the group, from a certain Radio Biafra based in the United States. In a statement issued on Kanu’s behalf by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, he made it clear that Radio Biafra in London, remains the official voice of IPOB. He […]

Nnamdi Kanu dissociates himself from Radio Biafra in US, reorganizes IPOB’s leadership

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

