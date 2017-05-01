Nnamdi Kanu Is A Great Man, The Lion Of The East – Fani Kayode (Photo)

FFK shared this photo with Nnamdi Kanu and wrote:

The lion of the east meets the tiger of the west!!! It was a pleasure to host my brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in my Abuja home today. He is a great and deeply courageous man. May God continue to guide and be with him.

