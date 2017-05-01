Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu Is A Great Man, The Lion Of The East – Fani Kayode (Photo)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

FFK shared this photo with Nnamdi Kanu and wrote:

The lion of the east meets the tiger of the west!!! It was a pleasure to host my brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in my Abuja home today. He is a great and deeply courageous man. May God continue to guide and be with him.

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nnamdi Kanu Is A Great Man, The Lion Of The East – Fani Kayode (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.