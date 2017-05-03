Nnamdi Kanu meets with South-East senators
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu barely two days after he met with Femi Fani-Kayode, has met with South East Senators in Abuja.
The full details of the meeting was not revealed to the public. See another photos below…
