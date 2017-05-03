Nnamdi Kanu meets with South-East senators

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu barely two days after he met with Femi Fani-Kayode, has met with South East Senators in Abuja.

The full details of the meeting was not revealed to the public. See another photos below…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

