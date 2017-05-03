Nnamdi Kanu: Ogbulafor lauds judiciary

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—A former National Chairman of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, has commended the nation’s judiciary over the release of the Biafrian activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that the judiciary had proved to be the last hope of the common man.

Ogbuluafor who spoke in an interview with newsmen in his Olokoro, Umuahia country home, said “I want to congratulate the judiciary for its kind understanding in granting bail to Kanu at the long run.

say so because many people have died in the struggle for the realization of the state of Biafra.

“Therefore, I believe that Biafra can be realized on the round table and dialogue” and appealed to the Federal Government “to listen to the long cries of Ndigbo in the interest of peace”.

