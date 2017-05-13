Nnamdi Kanu Receives The Artiste Who Was Arrested For Releasing Biafran Songs, Showers His Blessings On Him (Photos)
After blessing him, Nnamdi Kanu went on to encourage the artiste before proceeding to introduce him to the royal household.
Don Prince was arrested in the presence of his daughter and her 2 visiting foreign friends when they arrived Nigeria from Spain. They were arrested at the car park of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja enroute the artiste’s base in Enugu State, on the Monday 30th of January, 2017.
The Court dismissed and threw out all the charges brought against the Ariste Don Prince. The court did not only dismiss the charges but equally discharged and acquitted the accused as well as warned against bringing such ‘’meaningless charges’’ that only constitute a waste of the court time in the future against the accused.
The Chief Magistrate , Balami M, while delivering the ruling on the 21st of March, 2017 aligned with the previous Federal High Court, Abuja ruling delivered by Justice Binta Nyako which declared IPOB as not an ‘’Unlawful’’ organization.
