Nnamdi Kanu sees his parents for the first time in almost two years

Posted on May 5, 2017

Today, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, arrived at his hometown in Isiama Afara, Umuahia in Abia, where he met his parents, Eze Israel and Ugoeze Nnenne Kanu exactly one week after his release from Kuje Prison in Abuja. Kanu was arrested in 2015 and locked up in prison for …

