Nnamdi Kanu Visits Famous Biafran Warlord ”Air Raid” (Photos)
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who visited alongside his wife Uchechi Okwu Kanu, upon his arrival at Achuzie’s residence declared that he simply came to seek blessing and advice from him (Achuzie) and others. The unexpected visit had other Biafran veterans in attendance…
Comments
