Nnamdi Kanu will not back down, Biafra Day to hold May 30 – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will not relent in his fight for the liberation of Biafra from Nigeria. IPOB also made it clear that the May 30 Biafra Day remembrance will go on as planned. This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma […]

Nnamdi Kanu will not back down, Biafra Day to hold May 30 – IPOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

