Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer barred from practice in Nigeria

Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who recently joined the legal team that sought the release of Mr. Kanu from Kuje prison, has been reportedly temporarily barred from legal practice in Nigeria. The former United Statesbased Nigerian lawyer, who was disbarred in New York and Maryland […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

