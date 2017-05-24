Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ugwuonye barred from legal practice in Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye has been temporarily banned from legal practice in Nigeria. Ugwuonye recently joined the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu. The former United States-based Nigerian lawyer, who was disbarred in New York and Maryland for professional misconduct, was yesterday also disbarred in Nigeria, […]

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ugwuonye barred from legal practice in Nigeria

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.