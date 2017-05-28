Nneoma Anosike: US Based Nigerian Model Sues WEMA Bank For Alleged Illegal Use Of Her Photos – Nigerian Bulletin
Nneoma Anosike: US Based Nigerian Model Sues WEMA Bank For Alleged Illegal Use Of Her Photos
Nneoma Anosike, a Nigerian model based in the United States of America, has sued Wema Bank PLC for allegedly using her photos for commercial purposes without authorization. Nneoma Anosike.jpg. PREMIUM TIMES reports that Anosike sued the bank …
