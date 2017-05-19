Pages Navigation Menu

NNL announces N200m partnership with Bet9ja

Posted on May 19, 2017

IT was another big plus for Nigerian football after the Nigeria National League yesterday announced a three-year partnership with leading sports betting company in the country, Bet9ja.

The announcement was made at a press briefing in Lagos with the partnership deal worth N200m.

The chairman of the NNL, Chidi Ofor, said it was a timely intervention for the league and hopefully more private companies will come to the league.

“Bet9ja is a Nigerian brand and the NNL is also a Nigerian brand. It’s a win-win for all us,” he said.

“This is like a partnership made in heaven because it will afford the NNL to improve on the league which serves as the bedrock of the country’s football.

“I really want to appreciate the management of Bet9ja for coming into the league and hopefully it will be a lasting relationship.”

The Managing Director of Bet9ja, Ayo Ojuroye, while announcing the partnership said it would help in development of the league.

Ojuroye said: “It is our goal to support what is our own hence the decision to support the NNL, it is a testament of our plans for the Nigerian youths. We want to support grassroots development and promot- ing the league will help us in achieving that.

“The sponsorship value is N200m for the next three years and we are committed to seeing it to the end.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

