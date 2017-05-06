NNPC Cautions Nigerians To Disregard Any Recruitment Notice

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reiterated its caution to Nigerians to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to its interview.

The disclaimer was made in a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Friday.

Update on NNPC 2017 recruitment

According to him, the announcement is the third in recent times coming from recurrent fraudulent vacancy claims on various social media platforms purporting to have emanated from the corporation.

He said: “We are constrained to announce, once again, that NNPC is not recruiting at the moment. ”Members of the public are, therefore, advised to disregard any vacancy announcement on any online or social media platform as they are the handiwork of fraudsters intent on fleecing innocent Nigerians.”

He said the syndicate’s method of operation included deployment of various means, ranging from text messages to forged letters inviting gullible job seekers for non-existing job interviews, to extort money from them.

”To this end, we wish to once again appeal to members of the public, particularly unsuspecting applicants, to be wary of fraudulent vacancy announcements or invitations for job interviews at the NNPC Towers. ”Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with peddlers of such invitation does so at his or

her own risk,’’ the spokesperson reiterated.

Ughamadu advised anyone contacted for the purpose, other than through advertisement duly placed by the Corporation in national newspapers, should report such invitations to relevant law enforcement agencies

