NNPC, Chevron, WRAHP hold cancer screening

TO sensitise women on cancer and High Blood Pressure, NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Ltd and its employees under the Employee Volunteer Programme has collaborated with Women’s Right and Health Project, WRAHP to carry out a Cancer awareness program in Ejigbo.

The event, targeted at the women under the umbrella of Pepper Grinders Association, Ejibgo, featured free cervical cancer screening and blood pressure checks on 57 women.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Chevron Nigeria Limited Mr Esimaje Brikinn said over the years, the NNPC/ Chevron Joint Venture have recognised that their progress is tied to the progress of the communities neighbouring their operations.

Represented by Mrs Adekunle Agnes of the Public Affairs Department of the organisation, he said, in line with their tradition, they have continued to implement social investment programs on health, education and economic development.

“Our employees have imbibed this culture that is why they are organising this program as part of efforts to give back to the society by creating awareness on cancer among women thereby helping to contribute to health development in the society,” he said.

Matron in charge of outreach hospital, Okota, Mrs Chinwe Olisa, said cervical cancer is sexually transmitted disease that can be caused by having too many sexual partners, having too many children, criminal abortion among others.

Oral sex with someone that has cancer cells, she said, could cause throat cancer.

She urged women to go for regular screening, eat good food to improve their immunity, avoid multiple sex partners, and reduce abortions by going for Family Planning that suits them.

WRAHP Founder Mrs Bose Ironsi said: “Because women are always outside working to feed and take care of the children, they do not remember to take care of their own health so we checked their BPs and the result was alarming. We also had women who needed to go for further cancer screening.

“We had women with BP as high as 180/140 so we need programmes like this to preach health consciousness to the people and we need philanthropists to help us because those people you are seeing have neglected their health to look for what their children will eat. We will do a follow up with the women and try to enrol them in government hospitals so that they can get further help.”

