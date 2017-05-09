Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC debunks any news of recruitment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has once again warned the members of the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to recruitment interview as it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise at the moment. The disclaimer, the third in recent times, is coming on the heels of recurrent fraudulent vacancy announcements …

