NNPC GMD, Baru, loses son few weeks after losing wife and sister – YNaija

NNPC GMD, Baru, loses son few weeks after losing wife and sister
Son of Group General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, Mohammed Kawu Baru is dead. This is coming weeks after Baru lost his mother and sister. It was gathered that Mohammed died in Dubai late Thursday.

