NNPC prepares 20 investors to stake over $20bn in modular refineries – Vanguard

NNPC prepares 20 investors to stake over $20bn in modular refineries
LAGOS— THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has commenced move to attract 20 companies to make substantial investment worth $20 billion in order to meet the Federal Government's target of increasing refining capacity in the country.
