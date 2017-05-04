Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC prepares 20 investors to stake over $20bn in modular refineries – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NNPC prepares 20 investors to stake over $20bn in modular refineries
Vanguard
LAGOS— THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has commenced move to attract 20 companies to make substantial investment worth $20 billion in order to meet the Federal Government's target of increasing refining capacity in the country.
Bayelsa Keys into FG's Proposal to Bankroll New Modular RefineriesTHISDAY Newspapers
Uncertain Times Offshore Nigeria?Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.