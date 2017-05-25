NNPC rekindles hope in Nigeria Power sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) is to build 500million standard cubic feet of gas per day metering plant to serve the planned capacity expansion of Egbin Power Plant from its installed capacity of 1,320 Megawatts to 2670MW.

Babatunde Bakare,the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transmission Company (NGPTC), gave the information during the tender for the prequalification for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), of the project, Thursday , in Abuja .

Bakare informed through a statement that the bid exercise which witnessed bid submissions by 36 local and international companies, was a demonstration of NNPC’s commitment towards improving power supply in the country in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the power sector.

NNPC Chief Project Engineer for the project, Audu Ibrahim, who represented the NGPTC MD, said the expansion of the metering system to serve the Egbin Power Plant was imperative to coping with the heightened volumes of gas that might be needed as a result of its planned expansion.

The General Manager, Supply Chain Management, represented by the Manager, Rotimi Feyisitan, said due diligence in respect of technical and financial requirements would apply to all the 36 companies which submitted bids in line with the Corporation’s transparency policy.

Feyisitan assured that there would be no under-the-table dealing with any of the companies.

The exercise represents part of NNPC strategic moves to increase its footprint in the nation’s power supply mix, with a view to expanding the Corporation’s stakes in non-core hydrocarbon resources businesses.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

