NNPC revives Kano Petroleum products Depot Three Years After – TV360
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
NNPC revives Kano Petroleum products Depot Three Years After
TV360
Petroleum products supply to the Northern part of the country received a boost yesterday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, re-commissioned its Kano Depot, even amidst encomiums poured on the Corporation for reviving the facility.
