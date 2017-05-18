Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC spends N1.6bn on Kaduna-Kano pipeline repairs

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, spent over N1.6billion on the repairs of the vandalised pipeline between Kaduna and Kano in 2016. The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Maikanti Baru, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on last Tuesday in Kano. Baru was in Kano to inaugurate loading operations at the NNPC […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.