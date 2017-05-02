NNPC Supplies ‘Most Reliable, Cheapest Power Source’ To Nigerians

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has revealed the Corporation supplies the “most reliable and cheapest power source’’ to Nigerians.

He made the statement in Houston on Monday while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), an annual conference of experts in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on behalf of him, Mr Saidu Mohammed, NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, quoted Baru as saying that several Nigerians were unaware that the corporation had long been part of Nigeria’s power sector.

“We (NNPC) supply about 1,000 megawatts of power from the two power plants at Afam and Okpai. “These are the most reliable power plants in Nigeria and they provide the cheapest source of power for Nigerians. “Before that we had been talking to our joint venture partners notably Chevron and Total to build similar power plants at Obite and Agura. “But these companies are yet to build the plants; that is why we are in Houston to invite investors to build power plants in Nigeria,” Baru said.

The GMD said that officials of NNPC were also in Houston to invite companies who have the capacity and competencies to come to Nigeria to invest in the power sector.

He added that Nigeria’s participation in the conference was also aimed at increasing the nation’s gas reserve and to enhance the capacity of Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Baru said that the NNPC had a target to raise the production level of NPDC within the next two years.

He said, “essentially we want to raise the production capacity of NPDC to about 700,000 barrels with the support of other partners.’’

