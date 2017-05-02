Nigeria’s 2019 Target of ending fuel Importation ‘achievable’ – NNPC – TV360

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 2, 2017


Nigeria's 2019 Target of ending fuel Importation 'achievable' – NNPC
The 2019 target set by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to exit importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is still achievable, Group Managing Director, Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has said. Baru made this known while fielding questions from
