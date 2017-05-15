NNPC to resume oil prospecting in Lake Chad – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NNPC to resume oil prospecting in Lake Chad
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will resume oil prospecting in the Lake Chad Basin of Borno. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, disclosed this when he visited Gov. Kashim Shettima at the Government …
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Borno as peace returns to StateDaily Post Nigeria
In six weeks, NNPC will 'resume oil exploration' in BornoTheCable
Oil Exploration Begins in Lake Chad Basin in Six Months, NNPC Says Michael Olugbode in MaiduguriTHISDAY Newspapers
The Whistler
