NNPC to resume oil prospecting in Lake Chad

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will resume oil prospecting in the Lake Chad Basin of Borno. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, disclosed this when he visited Gov. Kashim Shettima at the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

