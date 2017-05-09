NNPC, TOTAL Partner Ogun Government on malaria elimination

In commemoration of the 2017 edition of the World Malaria Day, TOTAL companies in Nigeria, alongside their partners, Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Ogun State Ministry of Health, have held activities to mark the day.

The activities included malaria awareness walk, capacity-building for health workers and distribution of long lasting insecticide mosquito nets to participants and residents of the town.

First Lady of Ogun, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun, led the awareness walk and the distribution of the insecticide nets.

Representative of Managing Directors of TOTAL Nigeria Plc and TOTAL Upstream companies, Mr. Vincent Nadi, stated at the occasion. “Increased prevention and control measures have led to a 29 percent reduction malaria mortality rates globally since 2010. This explains why our company is determined to join forces with all stakeholders and other corporate organizations in a push to prevent and eradicate malaria in line with the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day “End Malaria for Good.”

The post NNPC, TOTAL Partner Ogun Government on malaria elimination appeared first on Vanguard News.

