NNPC woos 20 investors to invest $20bn in modular refineries – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business


NNPC woos 20 investors to invest $20bn in modular refineries
THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has commenced moves to attract 20 companies to make substantial investment worth $20 billion in order to meet the Federal Government's target of increasing refining capacity in the country.
