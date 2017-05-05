NNPC woos 20 investors to invest $20bn in modular refineries – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NNPC woos 20 investors to invest $20bn in modular refineries
Vanguard
THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has commenced moves to attract 20 companies to make substantial investment worth $20 billion in order to meet the Federal Government's target of increasing refining capacity in the country.
NNPC's 3000mw power plant ready in 2019
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!