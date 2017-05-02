NNYM tasks FG on sincerity over N-Delta issues

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—NDOKWA youths, under the aegis of Ndokwa National Youths Movement, NNYM, yesterday, described the alleged insincerity of the Federal Government in its dealings with issues affecting the Niger Delta as an invitation to resumption of hostilities in the oil-rich region.

Reacting to the 14 days ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by the Niger Delta Revolution Crusaders to act on the five-point demand which was highlighted for implementation in the region, the group, in a statement by its National Secretary, Mr Presley Idi, noted that unless the Federal Government stopped playing politics with issues affecting the people, there would be no permanent peace in the region.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has not been sincere in its approach to issues that affect the region despite the continuous cease fire by all agitating groups in the region and this is an invitation for the resumption of hostilities in the Niger Delta.

“Recall that the Vice President has gone around most states in the Niger Delta and one would only expect that the impact of his visits would be immediately felt by our people, especially those in the creeks but unfortunately, nothing is on ground to show that a template had been set.”

The post NNYM tasks FG on sincerity over N-Delta issues appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

