No ban on travel to South Africa despite security concerns: govt – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
No ban on travel to South Africa despite security concerns: govt
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – The government says it has not issued any travel warning baring Kenyans from travelling to South Africa. This follows reports of a travel warning against South Africa, due to the rising wave of crime, but it …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!