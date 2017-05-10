No Chieftaincy Title While In Office-Okowa

SENATOR Ifeanyi Okowa has said he will not take any Chieftaincy title while he is the Governor of Delta State.

Governor Okowa dropped the hint yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Odio Ologbo of Oleh in Isoko South local government area of Delta State, HRM Anthony Ovramwah who was celebrating his 80th birthday.

The Governor who was also in Oleh to commission and inspect projects as part of activities to mark his second year anniversary in office, expressed gratitude to different Kingdoms that desire to honour him with Chieftaincy titles, stated that such titles would be taken after he has left office as Governor.

“I will not take Chieftaincy titles during my tenure as Governor, all titles will be deferred till after I have left office,” Senator Okowa said, disclosing that he wants to concentrate on the delivery of dividends of democracy to Deltans.

The Governor congratulated the Odio Ologbo for clocking 80 years and wished him happy more years on earth and used the occasion to state that the Faculty of Law of the Delta State University has received full accreditation while plans are on to achieve such for other faculties in the University.

He also, urged traditional rulers to continue to instill in their subjects the need to be peaceful, observing that developmental projects can only take place in peaceful environment.

The post No Chieftaincy Title While In Office-Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

