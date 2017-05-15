Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No confidence in Mbete: Application to ConCourt states speaker has conflicted interests – Times LIVE

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

No confidence in Mbete: Application to ConCourt states speaker has conflicted interests
Times LIVE
Speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete cannot fulfil her obligation to remain fair and impartial because her position as ANC national chairman creates "irreconcilable conflict of interest". Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Related News
'Intimidation is real in the ANC'Citizen
ConCourt to hear case for secret ballot in Zuma no confidence voteEyewitness News
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Opposition parties pin hopes on secret ballotBusiness Day (registration)
eNCA –South African Broadcasting Corporation
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.