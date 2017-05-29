Pages Navigation Menu

No crack in Rivers Apc – Pro-Amaechi group

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT—A pro-Chibuike Amaechi group, Inter-Ethnic Network for Chibuike Amaechi, INCRA, has denied rumours of crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, saying that Amaechi remained the undisputed leader of the party in the state.

The trio of Acho Omodu, Nna Priestley and Mrs Morganson  Winnie, who spoke  weekend,  in Port Harcourt, at a meeting of the body  also said it was not true that  Amaechi, who is also Minister of Transportation, had chosen a  governorship candidate for the APC, ahead of the 2019 governorship election.

They said the new group  will operate within the APC, adding that it has its spread  in the 23 local government areas of the state.

They also explained that the new group was formed to promote Amaechi’s political ideals and also sustain his legacies while he was governor of the state.

“This group has emerged to show unwavering support for a man who has given so much for Rivers State and its people,  a human capacity builder under whose aegis numerous Rivers sons and daughters have gained juicy appointments at both state and federal levels.

“We believe in Amaechi’s leadership  and our allegiance is to him alone.”

While we recognise other leaders in the party, our focus is on Amaechi and his leadership.”

