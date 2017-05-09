No decision to adopt new party, says PDP’s BoT

The Board of Trustees(BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], says no decision has been taken to adopt an alternative platform because of the leadership crisis rocking the party. The PDP BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jubrin made the clarification in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

