No Going Back In Repositioning Katsina – Masari

Katsina State governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Masari has reinstated his administration commitment to reposition the state to be self reliant.

Masari, who disclosed this while addressing stakeholders during a town hall meeting in Abuja, yesterday, said that the goal of his administration was to churn out more entrepreneurs in the state and also make the state an investors haven.

He noted that the state government is open and not scared of criticism. Adding that constructive criticism will spur the government to do more.

The Governor maintained that the state does not have any reason to be where it is. He blamed decay in the state’s infrastructure to negligence from people, successive governments and relevant stakeholders.

He decried that stakeholders in the state had decided to ignore state government over the years, instead of holding them accountable to spur positive economic changes in the state.

“We do not have reason to be where we are. Stakeholders in the state have decided to ignore and expect just few people to take up responsibility of changing the narratives of Katsina state.

“In terms of poverty Katsina ranks third position, in federal government allocation Katsina ranks seventh position, the state also has 15 honorable members in the National Assembly ranking fourth highest represented state,” he said.

He also decried that the wage bill in the local government is about half, if not more than the allocation accrued to the state government, “while less is achieved in the local government.” Masari disclosed that he met the state in complete comatose, adding that the state health sector was nothing to write home about.

He said the current administration has so far improved the state health service drastically.

He said that delegates in the state now rarely travel on foreign trips except occasionally where they are sponsored by host country for major functions.

According to him, “We have cut costs greatly from foreign trips, and also trips within the country.”

The governor also called on investors to invest more in the state, describing the state as investors haven.

“We will continue to prioritize education in katsina. We have also introduced a number of empowerment/ resettlement schemes in order to reduce redundancy and curb the activities of “Karuaye” a notorious group in the state,” he added.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

