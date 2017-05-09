No Going Back On Biafran Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, said he would never to give up his agitation for Biafra.

Kanu said this in Enugu, where he paid a ‘thank you visit’ to the leaders of pan-Igbo groups, the Eastern Consultative Assembly and the Igbo Youth Movement.

The pro-Biafran activist was received by leaders of the two groups, including ECA leader, Chief Maria Okwor, and IYM founder, Evangelist Eliot Uko.

The secessionist expressed gratitude for the role played by the two groups, as well as other individuals and organisations, in his release from detention.

But he insisted that he would not drop the agitation for the actualisation of a Biafran nation.

According to him, he was born to champion the pro-Biafran struggle.

“I desire Biafra. I want Biafra. I want nothing else other than Biafra. I will not settle for anything else other than Biafra.

“That was what I was born to do and that is what I will do till the day Biafra will come, that we may live as free men on this very earth as the Most High God, Chukwu Okike Abiama, ordained it,” Kanu said at a parley with the leaders of the two groups.

“I have chosen the option that we must be free as a people, that we must be liberated as a race and that we must have every God-given freedom due to us.

“I would not want to go to heaven to experience it (freedom). I want to experience it here,” he added.

Thanking all those who spoke out against his incarceration, Kanu noted that the struggle was not over yet.

He said, “I thank all of you that worked very hard, especially the Igbo Youth Movement, I must be specific, and the Eastern Consultative Assembly, and all the market men, market women, those that closed their shops to see us and all those who made efforts to ensure that I was not consumed.

“I thank all of you, those who contributed to my being here today, because without your pressure, I don’t think I will be here.

“However, the work is not done yet, we need to finish it.”

He vowed to challenge the bail conditions given to him by the court.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Federal High Court had, while granting the IPOB leader bail, had ordered that he should not grant interviews.

The court also forbade him from being in a gathering of more than 10 people.

Kanu described the bail conditions as ‘obnoxious’ and ‘unconstitutional.’

In the same vein, the pro-Biafran activist said efforts were being made to free his co-accused persons, who are still in detention.

He argued that they were only seeking freedom, and never committed any crime.

“On those we left behind, we are making effort to see that they come out because they committed no crime. All we are seeking for is freedom – a return to the values we had before the advent of white men. A situation where people move their cows into our farms and slaughter our people will no longer be acceptable,” Kanu said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post No Going Back On Biafran Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

