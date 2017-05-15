‘No going back on workers’ strike’

Members of the organised labour in Nasarawa State they would go on with their strike until the state government paid them their three months salaries and meet all their demands.

The State Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bala Umaru and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Danladi Sabo-Namo stated this on Monday while addressing workers at the Labour House in Lafia.

Umaru said the leadership of NLC was not deterred by the state government threat to sack all striking workers in the state.

“Our outstanding salaries of August 2016, percentage of November 2016, February and March 2017 must be paid before we suspend the strike.

“For the past six years, all civil servants in the state were stagnated, no promotion, no annual increment and pensioners were not paid their full entitlements as at when due among others,’’ he said.

He said that rather than being considerate in addressing the demands of workers, the state government threatened to sack all workers and recruit 6,000 fresh people.

“If the government has money to recruit fresh workers, why won’t it use the money to pay workers their entitlements.’’

He said that the doors of the union were still open for negotiation. Sabo-Namo, in his contribution, the workers were demanding for their entitlements and nothing else.

“We have been considerate and patient with the state government since its inception in 2011. This time, if our demands are met, we don’t mind to extend the strike until Gov. Umar Al-Makura leaves office in 2019,” he said.

He urged workers to shun rumour from any quarters to the effect that the strike had been suspended, adding that they should await further directive from the union leadership.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent visited government ministries, departments and parastatals, on Monday, all offices were seen under lock and key.

The workers commenced the strike midnight of Thursday after the deadline they gave the state government to meet their demands elapsed

