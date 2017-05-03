No hope of prisoner exchange for Nigerians on death row – Official
About 300 Nigerians are currently on death row in prisons across Asia.
The post No hope of prisoner exchange for Nigerians on death row – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!