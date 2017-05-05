‘No hope, we’ll lose 18-0 against Bayern’

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday host bottom side Darmstadt, whose club president says it should be an 18-0 thrashing – based on the clubs’ respective financial clout. Darmstadt’s two-year stint in the Bundesliga is poised to end with their relegation set to be confirmed after Saturday’s David verses Goliath clash, given that they are […]

