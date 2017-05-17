No law stops me from leaving PDP – Fayose – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
No law stops me from leaving PDP – Fayose
The Nation Newspaper
Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has hinted on his readiness to quit the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over the protracted factional crisis tearing the green-red-white umbrella to shreds. The governor has also showcased new campaign buses which has no …
