No plans to leave Manchester City – Iheanacho – Daily Trust

No plans to leave Manchester City – Iheanacho
Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho insists he has no plans to leave Manchester City despite being a peripheral figure at the club. The Super Eagles player is being linked with the likes of Everton and West Ham United due to his lack of playing time at the
