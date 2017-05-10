Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”No police has the right to extort or arrest you for using tinted glasses for your car”- Lagos PPRO

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 command, Adamu Ibrahim, has directed that police officers to stop arresting people for using vehicles with tinted glass. The order was also confirmed by the Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus who relayed this message while speaking with Linda Ikeji Blog, saying that no police officer has …

The post ”No police has the right to extort or arrest you for using tinted glasses for your car”- Lagos PPRO appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.