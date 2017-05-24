No Post-UTME?, Oral Interview/Test? – See How Universities Will Conduct Admission This Year 2017

After the recent scrapping of post utme exam by the federal government, you might be wondering how the universities will conduct admission this year.

A Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola, has disclosed that the scrapping of Post-UTME means that tertiary institutions will now go back to the agreement NUC had with Vice-Chancellors in 2004 when it introduced Post-UTME which is to screen candidates on oral interview and written essay.

He pointed out that tertiary institutions were not suppose to conduct screening for candidates similar to that of JAMB as that was the part of the agreement guiding the introduction of Post-UTME. He lamented that tertiary institutions have since deviated from that agreement.

According to him, admission seekers are supposed to attain minimum cognitive competence in the relevant subjects in the discipline they wished to study; which is the aspect JAMB examination covers and also attain competence in written and oral English, critical thinking and ability to present ideas in logical sequence which is what Post-UTME should be all about.

The post No Post-UTME?, Oral Interview/Test? – See How Universities Will Conduct Admission This Year 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

