No rift between Jonathan and Dickson, says aide

Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson on Niger Delta Youth Matters, has described the relationship between former President Goodluck Jonathan and the governor as cordial.

Tonjo-West told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday that Dickson’s criticism of Jonathan’s six year tenure as a waste was not true.

He said that those behind the rumours were up to mischief to cause disaffection between the two political leaders.

He said that Dickson expressed disappointments over the progress made by the region in the past six years by leaders of the region at various levels of leadership.

“The governor in his speech at 2017 Isaac Boroh Day celebration, berated leaders from the region for their poor performance and lack of support to his administration and that they had wasted the past six years in bickering.

“There was no mention of Jonathan and they have failed because the Niger Delta region is now more united and Jonathan is a leader that Dickson respects and they have wonderful relationship.

“Dickson re-echoed the feeling of the majority of the people and the fact remains that a lot of leaders have not worked to attract development to the region and those affected are well known.

“You know we have a proverb that an old woman is not happy whenever you talk of dry bones, and that is what we are seeing,” Tonjo-West said.

He said that efforts at causing disaffection between Dickson and Jonathan was not in the interest of the Niger Delta region, and advised the people to close ranks and support their leaders.

