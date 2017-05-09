No scarcity of passport booklets, Immigration boss insists

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has debunked reports about persistent scarcity of passport booklets nationwide. A statement by the Immigration Service Monday said “there is no scarcity of Passport Booklets across all our Issuing Centres in Nigeria and abroad.” The statement signed by James Sunday (ACI), Service Public Relations Officer said , “The […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

