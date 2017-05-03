Pages Navigation Menu

No student in our custody – Kogi CP

CONTRARY to the news making the round in Lokoja that many students were arrested and detained by the police during a peaceful demonstration, the Police Commissioner, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, said the command did not arrest nor detain any student. Speaking on a live radio programme at the Kogi State Broadcasting Station, Lokoja, yesterday, the police […]

