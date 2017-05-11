No, The Most Instagrammed Spot In South Africa Is Not Table Mountain

South Africa’s most Instagrammed spot makes sense. Kinda.

From the moment you arrive at Kruger National Park there is so much to see, which makes snapping pics for your Instagram feed too easy.

Online travel group TravelBird compiled a list of the top 470 most popular Instagram spots from around the world, and it only sees one place in South Africa landing a spot.

The list, “determined by using popular photo-sharing app, Instagram’s API, and sniffing out which locations drew the most hashtags in the local language, as well as translations into English and other languages,” reports BusinessTech, places the Kruger National Park at number 47.

Here are the top #KrugerPark posts on Instagram:

Adding together all the related hashtags, Kruger got a total of 410 763 posts.

But the problem is TravelBird only took into consideration one place in most countries, yet searched specifically for two or more in others. Here’s more on how they chose hashtags:

According to TravelBird, phrases and tag-lines associated with specific tourist destinations were also included (such as #TheHappiestPlaceOnEarth for Disneyland), but common terms were excluded (such as #Disney, which is related, but not specifically about Disneyland.

I wonder how they got that right.

What I can’t understand is that #tablemountain comes in with 585 932 posts alone. Then again, a post like the one below which uses the hashtag might have been the reason for ruining our placing:

Naughty.

At the end of the day, though, comparing local places’ hashtags to the numbers TravelBird listed for other attractions in the world, we still have a long way to go.

Check the top 15 of the full list from around the world:

14,6 million? Damn.

You can pop over here to check out the full list and read more on TravelBird’s process.

[source:businesstech]

