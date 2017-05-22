No Time For Breakfast? These 10 Easy And Healthy Overnight Oat Recipes Can Help You With It!

It’s not just moms who are busy in the morning. We’ve all got to start eating better! These days, nobody has time for the most important meal of the day. Yes, you should listen to what your mother told you (so should I) and get everything ready the night before. But do we? Well, here are 10 easy ways to do just that, at least for breakfast, with overnight oats.

What is that? Overnight oats are just what they sound like: overnight recipes for oats. It’s uncooked oatmeal soaked overnight (or at least a few hours) in liquid, which it soaks up by morning, making it ready-to-eat. For less-mushy oats, use less liquid. For more-mushy oats, use more liquid. You can use toppings to beat the bank or eat it just like it is, and any way in between.

How to make basic Overnight Oat?

Let’s break it down, starting with the basics. Here’s what you need for the base.

EQUAL amounts of (I recommend one-third to one-half cup of each):

Raw rolled oats or steel oats (NOT the instant stuff)

Milk (almond milk or other milk-product/milk-substitute – water may be used too)

Yogurt (Greek can be substituted, or yogurt can be left out if you don’t have any)

Add in layers or stir in (before or after refrigeration, usually a half-cup or more of whatever):

Other stuff you like to eat like fruits, raisins, nuts, seeds, granola (things will get soggy, so save ingredients you like crunchy – nuts, cereals – to add in the morning or right before you eat it)

Spices, extracts or herbs you have handy (cinnamon and vanilla are tasty classics, chia and flax seeds are healthy too)

Don’t forget a bowl, jar, mug or other container (even an avocado or cantaloupe shell) to keep in the fridge (I like small to medium mason jars with lids for at home, lightweight plastic containers with lids for travel)

Overnight oats can be eaten cold from the fridge or heated up, as long as you use a microwave safe container and stir before eating to mix in “hot spots.”

They can stay in the fridge for up to 2 days, but that is it. Only make one or two days ahead.

Here are just a few variations you can make – get creative and use your favorites!

Mixed Berries Overnight Oat

Oats are the classic breakfast food. Overnight oats are simply delicious food-to-go, and who knew, they’re good for you too! Maybe you have some help getting the kids up and going in the morning. If not, these recipes are literally simple enough the kids can do without help. In fact, what a great idea for kids’ breakfast too. No mumble and grumble about nothing to eat when your kid sees these on the top shelf. Good morning!

